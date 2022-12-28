Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

