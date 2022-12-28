Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 20,681 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,986.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1 %

GOOGL opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,047 shares valued at $16,453,990. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

