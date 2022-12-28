Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $96,018,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.