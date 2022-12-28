Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,702,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

RC opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

