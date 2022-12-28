Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($32.95) to GBX 2,770 ($33.43) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($31.98) to GBX 2,785 ($33.61) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.55) to GBX 2,000 ($24.14) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.85) to GBX 2,828 ($34.13) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,710 ($32.71) to GBX 2,730 ($32.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

