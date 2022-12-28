RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Holdings Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 465,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 8,939.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 279,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 276,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNG opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $198.79.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $207,298.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

