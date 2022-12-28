RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $83,365.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,263. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Shares of RNG opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $198.79.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

