Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 667.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto Group Profile

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 5,800 ($70.00) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.89) to GBX 5,700 ($68.79) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.