Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 15,780 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

UBER stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

