Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,657 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 167,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 333,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,546.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

IPG stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

