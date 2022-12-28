Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 7,576 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $98.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.