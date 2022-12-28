Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 7,576 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 226.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ADM opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.