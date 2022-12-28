Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,717 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.21. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

