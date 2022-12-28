Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

