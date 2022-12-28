Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Quanta Services by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 421,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

PWR opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

