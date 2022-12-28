Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after buying an additional 371,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.08. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

