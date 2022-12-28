Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.