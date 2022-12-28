Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $894,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $71.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

