Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $897,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

