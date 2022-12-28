Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Shares of DG opened at $247.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a 200 day moving average of $246.21. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

