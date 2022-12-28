Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,884 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 26.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

OMAB opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 46.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

