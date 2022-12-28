Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $7,075,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.12. The company has a market capitalization of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $417.84.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

