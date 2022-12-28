Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.08. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

