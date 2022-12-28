Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,189 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.09% of Celestica worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 163,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 79,897 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.06. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

