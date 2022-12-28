Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,006 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 34.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 786,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,226 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 246,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Sony Group Company Profile

Shares of SONY opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

