Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,555 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hologic by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

