Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 910 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BX opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $138.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

