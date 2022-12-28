Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rollins by 631.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $4,547,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.62. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $729.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

