Romano Brothers AND Company Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,397 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.76 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

