Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sanofi

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.