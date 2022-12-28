Security National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $463.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

