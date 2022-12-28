Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SRE opened at $158.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 52-week low of $129.69 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.