SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

