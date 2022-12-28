SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

