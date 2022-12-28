SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after buying an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

