Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.55. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.76 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

