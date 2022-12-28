T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TROW opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

