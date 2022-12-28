TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $847.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

Amazon.com Announces Dividend

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.