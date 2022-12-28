Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Tesla by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 136,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,233,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 53,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 451.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 90,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 139.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.76 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

