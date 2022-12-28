The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 131.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BNS opened at C$48.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.09. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

