The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 131.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at C$48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.09. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$45.26 and a 52-week high of C$74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

