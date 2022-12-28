The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,224,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,202,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 188.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

