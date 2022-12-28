The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

