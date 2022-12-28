The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,905,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,220,000 after buying an additional 328,332 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after buying an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,191.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

