Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 378 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Union Investments & Development Ltd. now owns 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $847.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $172.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

