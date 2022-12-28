Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

