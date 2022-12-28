UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,958,000 after buying an additional 118,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 983,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,017,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Stories

