Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,284 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNIT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $14.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -666.59%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

