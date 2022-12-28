Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 453.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,284 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $121,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.59%.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

