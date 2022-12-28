Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $122.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

